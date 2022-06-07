Heat continues to rise through the week

Hotter than average temps will be the hallmark of the week, with record highs possible by the end of the week. Yesterday's highs were already trending above the average of 101.

Today we'll likely be a degree or two above those numbers.

A large swath of the Desert Southwest will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from 10 a.m. Thursday at until 8 p.m. Sunday. That watch will become a warning by Thursday.

Highs will climb into the one-teens by week's end, and start to threaten existing heat records for both Friday and Saturday before we see modest cooling into early next week.

Please be mindful o f heat safety during the extreme heat to come later this week.