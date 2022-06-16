Warm and windy to close the week

Warm, dry air has sat under a ridge of high pressure focused over Southern California, allowing for temperatures to rise close to 110° for this Thursday. Dry conditions make for effective conditions to operate evaporative or swamp coolers.

Our present area of high pressure will be moving eastward today though, and a trough of low pressure swoops into its place. Winds ushering in cooler air will pick up once again, as soon as Thursday evening.

An onshore flow continues for Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures down to the mid-90s. Sunshine sticks around, and warmer temperatures return as we look ahead to the middle of next week.