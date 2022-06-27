Valley air thick with humidity today

The view from the Top of the Tram this morning showcased the humidity and haze.

Dew points will be in the 50s and 60s throughout the day, with a small chance of spotty thunderstorms this afternoon thanks to the very high moisture levels.

The monsoonal flow will keep us under humidity conditions into tomorrow before we start to dry out.

Highs will be close to normal (106) today, but it will feel very uncomfortable thanks to the higher dew points values.

By midweek we will be hotter and drier with Northwest breezes. Later in the week we'll see numbers closer to 105...