Lower humidity with temperatures warming up

The haze you saw outside yesterday was related to increased ozone a.k.a smog which was the cause of low air quality. Air quality has returned to the moderate zone in the Coachella Valley. Read more about ozone here.

Humidity is considerably lower than yesterday with dew points in the 30s and 40s. Monsoonal moisture is beginning to move away from the Coachella Valley, lowering the chance of thunderstorms in areas of high elevation.

Temperatures will remain near the seasonal average until the latter part of the week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for hot temperatures that may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Be cautious and drink plenty of water when spending time outdoors. Temperatures by the end of the week and for the Independence Day weekend will be at or below our seasonal norms (107) so it will be a bit more comfortable.