Mild and dry through the holiday weekend

While temperatures across the valley are slightly warmer than initially expected, dry conditions continue to keep conditions comfortable. Here's a look at today's dew points.

Breezy evenings continue, helping cool down our temperatures over the next few days. 10-15 mph sustained winds are expected for most valley cities, with occasional peak wind gusts near 25 mph. Stronger winds are expected in areas stretching from Whitewater to Thousand Palms, especially north of I-10. Here's a look at expected conditions around 6 p.m.

Warmer temperatures and more humidity return by next week. Temperatures will likely shoot above normal by the end of the upcoming work week.