Holiday weekend: Mild temperatures, breezy evenings

Winds continue with a repetitive onshore flow in the evenings, bringing occasional gusty conditions to areas that typically see the strongest winds. Tonight around 9 p.m., conditions may be particularly difficult for driving from Whitewater to Desert Hot Springs. Peak wind gusts for areas in the east valley could exceed 35 mph. This trend continues on Monday evening.

Each extra dose of wind brings in cooler air for temperatures. Fourth of July looks to see below-normal daytime highs, in the upper 90s and low triple digits. Expect sunny skies, dry conditions, and a breezy evening.

Warmer temperatures build throughout the week, taking us back toward 110° by the upcoming weekend. Possible monsoonal moisture may kick in, creating more muggy conditions. At this time, it does not appear there will be enough additional humidity to fuel isolated thunderstorms for this next week.