Getting warmer through the weekend

Thursday could be our last day of below-normal temperatures over the forecast period. Daytime highs are likely to reach 106° by this afternoon. Sunny skies stick around and a light breeze kicks in for the evening.

KESQ

Enough dry air continues to filter into Southern California to keep humidity at bay for now. Dew points will mostly be in the 40s for today. More humidity is expected by the start of next week.

KESQ

Temperatures look to stay above 110° through the weekend and the start of next week. Heat like this appears to continue for the long term. By Monday, we may notice a spike in moisture and a gradual increase in potential cloud cover through the middle of the week. Muggy conditions will be possible, and we'll once again be watching for potential storm activity.