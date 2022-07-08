Warming up for the weekend

Temperatures have bounced up to seasonable norms following several days of mild conditions. Daytime high temperatures are likely to hover around 110° for the weekend and through next week. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by neighboring offices of the National Weather Service for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley. High pressure is continuing to expand, sending temperatures above normal for most areas west of the Mississippi River.

Dry air has continued to filter into the Coachella Valley and will likely keep dew points in the 40s through the weekend during peak heating hours. Evaporative and swamp coolers should work effectively during this time.

Sunny skies stick around through the start of next week. Humidity is likely to increase by Wednesday. Muggy conditions are likely through the end of the week, with potential increased chances for isolated thunderstorms. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 80s over the next several days.