Warm and dry conditions for now

Above seasonal average temperatures will persist through the week ahead. High temperatures will stay near 110°. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 80s over the next several days.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by neighboring offices of the National Weather Service for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley until 8 p.m. on Monday.

A consistent flow of dry air will keep dew points in the 40s for now. This is a good time to use evaporative and swamp coolers at this time.

Humidity will increase by the middle of the week with dew points edging towards the 50s. Higher humidity may increase the chances for isolated thunderstorms in some areas of the Coachella Valley. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the possibility of isolated thunderstorms throughout the week.