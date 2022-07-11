Consistent heat, rising moisture

Temperatures have risen 5-10° above normal this afternoon. Palm Springs felt 115° as of 3 p.m. The record for today is 121° set in 1958. Here are additional temperatures from earlier this afternoon.

KESQ - Temperatures from 3 p.m.

In response to rising temperatures, an Excessive Heat Warning is underway for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley. This will be in effect until 8 p.m. Much of the region will continue to feel above normal temperatures through the week as high pressure builds. More moisture will also be circulated through the region, increasing overall humidity and chances for possible isolated thunderstorms over areas of higher elevation by the middle of the week.

KESQ

Muggy conditions are anticipated for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will also get a boost into the mid to upper 80s, giving us little relief from the heat. Hydration and practicing additional heat safety will be particularly important as more moisture enters the valley.