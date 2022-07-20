Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:27 AM

Excessive heat warning tomorrow and Friday

The one-teen heat wave continues and due to the extended timeframe for that heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

In addition, this morning dew points and humidity have surged after drying out a bit overnight. The forecast has dew points falling through the latter part of the day, but it is quite humid presently. Later this afternoon we should see some improvement.

We get no relief from the ever-present heat. Temps between 112 and 115 will persist into Friday before breaking a bit on Saturday. Unfortunately, monsoonal moisture returns Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content