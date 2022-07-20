Excessive heat warning tomorrow and Friday

The one-teen heat wave continues and due to the extended timeframe for that heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

In addition, this morning dew points and humidity have surged after drying out a bit overnight. The forecast has dew points falling through the latter part of the day, but it is quite humid presently. Later this afternoon we should see some improvement.

We get no relief from the ever-present heat. Temps between 112 and 115 will persist into Friday before breaking a bit on Saturday. Unfortunately, monsoonal moisture returns Sunday.