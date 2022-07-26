Humidity lingers and storms still a threat

The humidity values have dried out a bit from yesterday, but dew points are still elevated.

They show some signs of drying out into tomorrow and Thursday.

The potential for flooding due to thunderstorms remains present throughout the region, as shown by the Flood Watches nearby.

There is still a chance of mountain and highs desert thunderstorms later this afternoon, but the threat today is lower than yesterday.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly drier and hotter, but monsoon moisture returns on Friday and into the weekend, again posing the threat of thunderstorms around the region.