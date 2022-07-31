Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead

Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead.

Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the weekend. First Alert Weather Alerts may be issued over the next few days to account for changing conditions.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud cover over the next several days. This influx of moisture keeps temperatures below average for the week. Overnight low temperatures stay consistently in the low to mid 80s