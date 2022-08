The storms of yesterday have abated, and there are no current flood watches in the vicinity as dew points ease just a bit. Most dew points will hover in the mid-50s today.

The slight chance of storms lingers in our local mountains, but is far smaller than yesterday.

Highs will be slightly below seasonal averages (109) and stay between 105-108 most of the week.

Into the weekend, humidity makes a return to the forecast, as does the chance of thunderstorms.