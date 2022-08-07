Chance for storm development in high elevation areas as monsoon moisture increases

Monsoon moisture is trickling back into Southern California today. Humid conditions can be expected as dew points remain elevated into the late 40s and 50s across the Coachella Valley. When dew points are within this range, evaporative coolers may be less effective.

There is a chance of storm development in the High Desert and area mountains due to this increase in monsoonal moisture.

The chance for storm development across the region increases Monday through Wednesday as moisture sticks around.

Additional cloud cover and moisture will bring temperatures down to the low 100s with overnight lows in the 80s.