Sunday: Flash flooding expected from high elevation storms

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning (red outline) for areas near Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms until 6:30 p.m. Flash flooding could be life threatening. Turn around, don't drown when faced with flooded roadways.

Areal Flood Advisories (green outline) have also been issued for the same storm in the High Desert and another storm in Mountain Center. The Flood Advisory to the south is expected to remain in effect through 4 p.m. Minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas.