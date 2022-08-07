Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 3:21 PM

Sunday: Flash flooding expected from high elevation storms

KESQ

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning (red outline) for areas near Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms until 6:30 p.m. Flash flooding could be life threatening. Turn around, don't drown when faced with flooded roadways.

Areal Flood Advisories (green outline) have also been issued for the same storm in the High Desert and another storm in Mountain Center. The Flood Advisory to the south is expected to remain in effect through 4 p.m. Minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content