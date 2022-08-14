Drier conditions today as monsoon pattern remains through the week

Conditions are expected to be slightly drier today following numerous thunderstorms across the valley, aided by a southeasterly monsoonal flow that will remain through the week ahead.

KESQ

Today's dew points are a touch lower than yesterday's but remain elevated throughout the day in the 50s and 60s.

KESQ

Scattered thunderstorm activity is possible at the beginning of the week in spite of modestly drier conditions.

Possible thunderstorms are likely to effect high elevation areas and select areas in the high desert such as Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree.

KESQ

Storm chances weaken in the middle of the week and pick back up by Friday as the monsoonal flow persists.

KESQ

Temperatures will stay in the triple digits but below the seasonal average of 109° this week.