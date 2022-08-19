Big surge of monsoon moisture today

The dew points and humidity values have jumped today. Dew points in the 60s and humidity in the 50% range!

A Flood Watch is posted over most of Arizona, which will see the bulk of the monsoonal thunderstorms today, along with Heat Advisories across California's Central Valley.

There is small chance of Valley thunderstorms today, and bigger chance tomorrow.

Dew points remain elevated through the weekend.

Temperatures hover near 105 through the weekend and into next week.