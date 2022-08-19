Sticky situation for the weekend

Muggy conditions continue across the Coachella Valley this Friday. An influx of moisture continues to create hot and uncomfortable conditions through the weekend, with dew point temperatures likely to remain in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially in areas of higher elevation.

This summer's monsoon conditions have been more intense than what may come to mind for 2020 and 2021. The National Weather Service office in San Diego refers to a "monsoon day" as one where a Flash Flood Warning is issued in response to thunderstorm activity driven by humidity. In 2020, we only saw four of these days regionally. There were twelve days in 2021. We have already seen thirteen monsoon days in 2022. Monsoon conditions could continue through the end of September.

Looking ahead, drier air is anticipated for the start of the upcoming work week. Another round of humidity comes our way midweek. While temperatures will sink in response to additional moisture and cloud cover, humidity may make it feel 5-10° warmer than what the thermometer may read. Stay hydrated!