High elevation storms and humidity

Isolated storms continue in area mountains and the High Desert Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning south of Twentynine Palms until 4:30 p.m. Additional Flood Advisories have been issued for mountains to the west and south of the valley. Southeastern Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Palm Desert may all see possible flooding.

Dew points remain elevated across the region in the 70s this afternoon. Humidity can make air temperatures feel 5-10° higher. Here's a look at dewpoints around 2 p.m.

A few isolated storms may be possible for areas of higher elevation Sunday, but dry air begins to move in for the start of the week. Another round of moisture is set to arrive Wednesday, increasing chances for storms and overall humidity once again.