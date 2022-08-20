Humid conditions for the weekend

A surge of monsoonal moisture continues to create humid conditions for this weekend. Dew point temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s across the Coachella Valley.

KESQ

Temperatures will remain seasonable but may feel 5-10° hotter due to the increased humidity. These conditions are likely to feel uncomfortable and will increase the chances of dehydration. Drink plenty of water when outdoors!

Increased moisture may aid in the development of thunderstorms this afternoon, namely in high elevation areas like Big Bear.

KESQ

Thunderstorms chances will carry over into Sunday. Conditions will be drier on Monday and Tuesday. Humidity will circle back midweek and will increase the chance for thunderstorm development.