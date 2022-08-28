Excessive heat expected this week

While we saw a few thunderstorms off to the east of the valley and in the High Desert Sunday afternoon, the general trend continues to be toward drier air across the state. This will continue through the upcoming week and into Labor Day Weekend.

Drier air has a tendency to warm up much quicker than moist air. Locally, peak temperatures up to 115° are expected. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch ahead of the heat wave from Tuesday morning to Sunday evening. During this time, everyone will need to take extra caution when spending extended periods of time outdoors.

Temperatures remain above normal for most of the upcoming week. Overnight lows barely drop from the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and generally dry conditions to continue.