Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:26 AM

Excessive heat and increasing humidity complicate holiday weekend forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect, along with an Ozone Advisory, and there's Flex Alert this evening as well as the heat will put stress on the state's power grid.

Humidity is steadily increasing into the weekend, and with that comes a small chance of mountain thunderstorms as well.

Highs over the next several days will hover between 112-114 all the way through the Holiday Weekend.

Stay hydrated and follow our usual heat precautions to keep you and your family safe during this period of excessive heat.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content