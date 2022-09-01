Excessive heat and increasing humidity complicate holiday weekend forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect, along with an Ozone Advisory, and there's Flex Alert this evening as well as the heat will put stress on the state's power grid.

Humidity is steadily increasing into the weekend, and with that comes a small chance of mountain thunderstorms as well.

Highs over the next several days will hover between 112-114 all the way through the Holiday Weekend.

Stay hydrated and follow our usual heat precautions to keep you and your family safe during this period of excessive heat.