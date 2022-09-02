Excessive heat continues into Labor Day Weekend

High pressure continues to build over the Great Basin, shooting temperatures up across the region and cycling in additional moisture locally. Most of California and Nevada remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service. In the Coachella Valley, we'll continue to see a warning until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.

KESQ

Monsoonal moisture continues to be pumped into our area, sending dewpoints into the 60s and 70s around 4:30 a.m. early Friday. Additional humidity makes temperatures feel 5-10° above the actual air temperature.

KESQ

Temperatures are set to remain above 110° through Labor Day Weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will barely drop out of the 90s. Additional moisture may trigger thunderstorm development, primarily in areas of higher elevation surrounding the valley for today and Saturday.