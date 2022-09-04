Drier and warmer conditions on Labor day

The heat is here to stay as we round out Labor Day weekend with temperatures reaching slightly above 110° by tomorrow. Conditions will remain hot and dangerous for those spending extended periods of time outdoors at the beginning of the week with overnight lows hovering in the low 80s and early 90s.

The National Weather Service has extended Excessive Heat Warnings around the region. The Coachella Valley has an Excessive Heat Warning in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Stay safe and hydrated when spending time outdoors this week!

Drier air is joins us tomorrow which will reduce the muggy conditions we have been experiencing this Labor Day weekend. Though humidity will be weakening, conditions will remain hot as temperatures have the potential to reach as high as 115° this upcoming week.

Temperatures are expected to decrease by the latter part of next week as moisture returns and increases the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms by the weekend.