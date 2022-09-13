Skip to Content
Gradual drying as tropical moisture retreats

It will take a day or so, but dew points and humidity values will gradually shrink as the remnants of Hurricane Kay move out.

We'll see drier air in place by later today, but likely won't feel a big difference until tomorrow.

Dew points will steadily fall from their current values in the mid-sixties down into the fifties by tomorrow and forties by Thursday.

Temperatures will also remain nicely in check through the weekend. Today you can expect very comfortable mid-nineties.

In the weekend and beyond, we continue to see favorable daytime highs, and overnight lows down the the seventies for a very pleasant change of pace!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

