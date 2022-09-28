Skip to Content
Excessive Heat and Thunderstorms

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley has been extended until 8 p.m. today as highs once again breach 105.

Because the heat and combined humidity, some mountain and high desert thunderstorms have popped up in the early afternoon with enough heavy rain to prompt two Flash Flood Warnings for areas in and around Twnetynine Palms.

There is also a Flash Flood Warning for areas South of Twentynine Palms as well.

A front along the Pacific NW coast will bring some relief as we move into the weekend. Highs gradually drop into the 90s.

Humidity will be modestly higher today, so we could see some small mountain thunderstorm development.

Highs will drop down to more normal levels as we get into the weekend and next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

