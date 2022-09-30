Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:50 AM

A comfortable weekend forecast

Did you feel the quake this morning? A 3.4 quake struck at 4:50 a.m. shaking people awake. It was centered near Anza, but felt across the desert.

Drier and slightly cooler air is in place today and tomorrow making things less "sticky" out there.

Temperatures will hover near or slightly above seasonal norms (97) but much cooler than the start of the week.

Sunday, we'll see another influx of humidity, with a slight chance of mountain and high desert thunderstorms. Next week highs remain near average with lots of sunshine!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content