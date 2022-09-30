A comfortable weekend forecast

Did you feel the quake this morning? A 3.4 quake struck at 4:50 a.m. shaking people awake. It was centered near Anza, but felt across the desert.

Drier and slightly cooler air is in place today and tomorrow making things less "sticky" out there.

Temperatures will hover near or slightly above seasonal norms (97) but much cooler than the start of the week.

Sunday, we'll see another influx of humidity, with a slight chance of mountain and high desert thunderstorms. Next week highs remain near average with lots of sunshine!