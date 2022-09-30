Skip to Content
Cooler and drier weekend ahead

Temperatures have been hovering slightly above the seasonal average of 97 degrees today. Cooling trend will carry over into the weekend as daytime highs dip into the 90s.

Drier air can be expected tomorrow making for comfortable, less "sticky" conditions.

Moisture will circle back on Sunday through Monday which will increase relative humidity as well as the possibility for isolated thunderstorms over mountain areas.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring drier and slightly warmer conditions after Monday.

