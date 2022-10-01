Extra moisture for the weekend

While the Coachella Valley remains clear of any thunderstorm activity, areas just east of the valley toward Desert Center saw a Flash Flood Warning this afternoon until 7 p.m.

Dewpoints remain slightly elevated in the 60s today, with more moisture to the east of us. Over the next few days, we'll continue to see chances for thunderstorms in areas of higher elevation surrounding the valley. By the middle of the upcoming workweek, we should notice drier, warmer air working its way into the region and diminishing chances for precipitation. Here's a look at dewpoints around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Triple-digit heat returns by Tuesday putting us slightly above normal for this time of year. More seasonable temperatures are set to return by next weekend. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the low 70s by then.