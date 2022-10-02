Elevated moisture strengthens humid conditions

Dew points will remain elevated in the 50s and 60s today as more moisture moves in east of us. This will make conditions to feel slightly "stickier" and may increase the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

The timeline for these possible storms will be this afternoon in high elevation areas. The possibility for isolated thunderstorms in surrounding areas will carry over into the beginning of the work week as moisture hangs on before it is replaced by drier and warmer air.

As a ridge of high pressure moves in, drier air will be ushered in which will decrease storm chances after Monday. With this comes a slight increase in temperatures as we rise back into the low 100s for most of the upcoming week.

Temperatures are set to dip closer to our seasonal average in the mid to high 90s by the latter half of the week.