A touch of humidity to start the week

Dew points have risen since yesterday, and we'll feel that humidity for the next 24 hours or so.

There is even the small chance of a mountain or high desert thunderstorm later this afternoon.

The dew points and humidity values will drop as we move into the rest of the week.

The temperatures don't drop off, in fact we'll be warmer for Tuesday-Thursday before seeing some cooling for the weekend. The weekend also brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms into play.