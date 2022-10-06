Cooling trend into next week

We're seeing a gradual cool-down that will last into next week, and eventually get us down in the 80s for daytime highs! Today will be similar to yesterday with a high near 100.

An area of low pressure to our East continues to move farther away, allowing drier air to push into the region.

Dew points and humidity are easing for the next couple of days.

Sunday and Monday bring back a little humidity, with a slight chance of mountain and high desert thunderstorms. Cooler conditions prevail through the week!