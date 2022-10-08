Air quality slowly improves as chances for thunderstorms increase this weekend

Air quality for the Coachella Valley has been improving slowly after Thursday's dust storm. As of Saturday morning, our current Air Quality Index is rated moderate. Despite these improving conditions, the Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, remains in effect until 6 a.m. this morning.

An area of low pressure towards our South is continuing to push moisture into the Desert Southwest. Eastern offshore winds will move more moisture south over this weekend. Devices like evaporative coolers will be less effective as dewpoint temperatures remain in the 50s throughout the weekend.

This moisture will increase the chances for scattered thunderstorms over mountain areas and the High Desert. Storm development is most likely on Sunday as elevated moisture persists.

Cooler temperatures can be expected this weekend as highs remains in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. This cooling trend will continue through next week as temperatures settle into the low 90s.