Improving air quality and more moisture

Air quality continues to improve following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded just before 5 p.m. Saturday for areas in the west valley. Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups was detected farther to the west of the San Gorgonio Pass.

KESQ

Meanwhile, isolated storms popped up Saturday afternoon surrounding the valley in areas of higher elevation. The same may occur for Sunday afternoon. Heading into Monday, a deep trough of low pressure arrives, possibly even bringing a taste of winter weather up to the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Closer to home, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but more likely for areas west of the valley.

KESQ

Spotty showers may linger into Tuesday. Low 90s are expected by the middle of the week, warming back to the mid 90s with sunny skies and drier conditions by the weekend.