Spotty showers around SoCal ahead

Air quality has improved significantly following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert around 3 p.m. Sunday. Air quality will likely continue to improve over the next couple of days.

Low pressure is expected to sweep through the region for the start of the week, resulting in increasing chances for spotty showers and thunderstorm development. Area mountains may see moments of intense, heavy rainfall with possible risks for flash flooding. It is unlikely we'll see too much in the way of precipitation locally, but chances for rain continue for Monday and Tuesday.

Drier, warmer air arrives for the end of the workweek. Long-term trends show temperatures dropping to the low 90s and even upper 80s for daytime high temperatures. Overnight lows are likely to drop to the upper 60s for some by next weekend.