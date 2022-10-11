Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

Yesterday we saw some limited thunderstorm activity in the San Bernardino mountains, and today that activity is likely to expand a bit.

Humidity is slightly higher this morning that it was yesterday, which will help fuel those storms.

There are flood watches posted for areas north and west of the Valley as the storms will form in the mountain then move West toward L.A.

Highs remain close to seasonal norms (93) and we see a bit of a cooling trend into the weekend and next week.