Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:10 AM

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

Yesterday we saw some limited thunderstorm activity in the San Bernardino mountains, and today that activity is likely to expand a bit.

Humidity is slightly higher this morning that it was yesterday, which will help fuel those storms.

There are flood watches posted for areas north and west of the Valley as the storms will form in the mountain then move West toward L.A.

Highs remain close to seasonal norms (93) and we see a bit of a cooling trend into the weekend and next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content