We saw some impressive thunderstorms along the highway 62 corridor yesterday, but today those storms are far less likely.

Dew points are expected to be lower, with less humidity to contend with.

Highs will remain a bit above average today and tomorrow, but a cool down is expected for the weekend.

In addition to dropping temperatures this weekend, there's a 40% chance of showers by late Saturday afternoon. We see highs in the 80s well into next week.