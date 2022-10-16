Warmer and drier conditions ahead following stormy weather

The Coachella Valley saw a considerable amount of rainfall yesterday as an area of low pressure pushing east moved more moisture into the area. A Flash Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the valley that has since ended.

KESQ

Residual moisture could lead to storm development in mountain areas this afternoon.

KESQ

Most areas will experience drier and clearer conditions as drier, more stable air moves in following the departing storm.

KESQ

Warmer and drier conditions will continue into the work week as daytime highs linger in the high 80s.