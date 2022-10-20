Warm and dry conditions persist ahead of cooler conditions this weekend

Our pattern of warmer and drier conditions continues for the remainder of the workweek due to high pressure and easterly offshore winds.

Winds will remain mild tonight into tomorrow. This changes as a northern low pressure system moves in and increases our winds and scattered storm chances by Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday in the high desert as wind gusts could reach up to 65 m.p.h.

This low pressure system will also bring our weekend temperatures down. Our coolest day will be on Sunday as we dip into the mid 70s.