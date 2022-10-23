Below normal temperatures and wind continue

A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area.

The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the San Gorgonio pass, and Desert Hot Springs beginning Saturday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 2 p.m. A Santa Ana wind pattern is expected to develop for the start of the week, bringing drier air into Southern California.

Winds will boost temperatures to the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures all next week remain well below normal, with an average daytime high at 89° for this time of year. Overnight lows plummet to the 50s for the workweek.