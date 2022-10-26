Clear cool and comfortable heading into the weekend

Morning lows once again dipped into the 40s this morning in the East Valley, although not as chilly as yesterday morning's lows.

Today we expect highs to hit 81, which is still 7 degrees below our normal.

The trend for daytime highs remains below average, but we do get a little warmer through the weekend.

A front moving across the Pacific Northwest brings in breezy conditions this evening and overnight.

Winds will max out around 15-20 m.p.h. into early tomorrow before easing.

Mild weather continues through the weekend, but a trough of low pressure will move in by Wednesday of next week, so expect another cool-down!