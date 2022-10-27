Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 8:17 AM

Breezy morning gives way to calm afternoon

Overnight we saw some gusty winds around the region, notably in the higher elevations.

This thanks to a weak front and low pressure system moving past us to the East.

Winds are easing as we move into the afternoon.

The system did drop another batch of cool air into Southern California, so highs will remain in the lower 80s today.

Through the weekend we will see highs climb a few degrees, getting close to seasonal norms before a sharply cooler system moves in Tuesday. Highs midweek will be in the 70s next week!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content