Breezy morning gives way to calm afternoon

Overnight we saw some gusty winds around the region, notably in the higher elevations.

This thanks to a weak front and low pressure system moving past us to the East.

Winds are easing as we move into the afternoon.

The system did drop another batch of cool air into Southern California, so highs will remain in the lower 80s today.

Through the weekend we will see highs climb a few degrees, getting close to seasonal norms before a sharply cooler system moves in Tuesday. Highs midweek will be in the 70s next week!