Mild conditions this weekend with big changes ahead

Mild conditions can be expected this weekend as lingering high pressure keeps skies clear and temperatures near the seasonal average. Dry conditions and temperatures hovering in the mid 80s will stick around this weekend into Monday. Perfect weather for trick-or-treaters!

KESQ

Big changes are on the way by the middle of next week as a front of low pressure brings in the first winter storm of the year! The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FAWAD from 5am Wednesday until 1pm Thursday for gusty winds, rain, and snow above 6,000 feet.

KESQ

There is a possibility for gusty winds, showers and high elevation snow to arrive by Tuesday. Daytime highs will plummet into the 70s by Wednesday. Looks like it’s time to throw on a jacket as winter makes an early appearance this upcoming week!