Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 4:41 PM
Published 3:28 PM

Mild conditions this weekend with big changes ahead

KESQ

Mild conditions can be expected this weekend as lingering high pressure keeps skies clear and temperatures near the seasonal average. Dry conditions and temperatures hovering in the mid 80s will stick around this weekend into Monday. Perfect weather for trick-or-treaters!

KESQ

Big changes are on the way by the middle of next week as a front of low pressure brings in the first winter storm of the year!  The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FAWAD from 5am Wednesday until 1pm Thursday for gusty winds, rain, and snow above 6,000 feet. 

KESQ

There is a possibility for gusty winds, showers and high elevation snow to arrive by Tuesday. Daytime highs will plummet into the 70s by Wednesday. Looks like it’s time to throw on a jacket as winter makes an early appearance this upcoming week!

KESQ

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content