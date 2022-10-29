Comfortably mild weekend with big changes by next week

A weak ridge of high pressure is keeping conditions dry and seasonable this weekend. Temperatures have risen closer to our seasonal average of 87°! This weather pattern will persist until Monday. Great trick-or-treating weather as conditions stay cool and clear.

Big changes are on the way by Tuesday. A cold front of low pressure arriving from the northwest will increase the chances for storm development, gusty winds and even snow over the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day from 5am Wednesday until 1pm Thursday due to these upcoming conditions.

Frost development is possible for areas in the high desert on Thursday and Friday as daytime highs sink into the 60s and 70s and overnight lows settle into the 50s. Next week seems like a good time to layer as we approach these colder conditions!



