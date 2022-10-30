Mild Halloween followed by midweek storm system

Halloween continues to shape up with seasonable conditions. Mostly sunny skies during the daylight hours, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds should remain calm for any evening broomstick rides, and trick-or-treat temperatures should remain in the low 80s and 70s as the sun goes down.

A storm system is brewing off the coast, expected to begin to move inland Tuesday night. This will increase our onshore flow, with gusty conditions expected for wind prone areas. Winds will increase Wednesday, along with rising chances for scattered showers, mostly west of the mountains. Limited rainfall accumulation is expected.

Light snow is anticipated around 5,000 ft. in elevation. Up to 6" of snowfall accumulation will be possible around this elevation and higher.

First Alert Weather Alerts have been issued from Wednesday at 5 a.m. through Thursday at 1 p.m. ahead of the incoming storm system. Temperatures will dip down to the mid-60s for daytime highs as the cold front passes. Overnight lows may trigger Frost Advisories in the High Desert in response to the cooler air. A calmer, warmer weekend follows in the 70s and 80s.