This morning lows dipped into the upper 40s around the Valley, and will likely be similar tomorrow morning.

We'll mild conditions through the weekend, although highs will be well below seasonal normals (85) so grab a sweater and keep it with you!

Expect light breezes, with slightly higher wind speeds in the early evening hours.

On Monday a storm system drops in from the North bringing another chance of rain, some gusty conditions, and cooler daytime highs.