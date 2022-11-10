Below normal temperatures continue

Cool temperatures are expected to continue over the next several days. An average daytime high for this time of year would be in the low 80s, but we look to stay around 10° cooler than that through the weekend and into next week.

A trough of low pressure is expected to swoop through the region over the weekend, increasing winds from Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will see little change in response to this transition.

Wind-prone spots like the San Gorgonio Pass and areas north of I-10 will see stronger gusts Saturday evening. Winds could increase with 40 mph gusts by Sunday.

Temperatures will stay consistently below normal through the upcoming week. Overnight lows drop into the 40s for much of the upcoming forecast period.