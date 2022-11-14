Santa Ana winds on the horizon

Clear cool and comfortable today as we ease into the work week. Expect sunny conditions and highs in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow evening a High Wind Watch (likely to become a warning soon) will go into effect at 7 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Wednesday as strong Santa Ana Winds arrive.

Those winds will be strongest in the San Gorgonio Pass, but we will definitely see an increase in gusty winds through the Watch period.

Temperatures remain well below normal all week long, though we do see a bit of an increase for the latter part of the week with calmer wind conditions.