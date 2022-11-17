Skip to Content
today at 5:08 AM
Published 3:40 AM

Dry conditions persist as winds weaken

The Coachella Valley saw some fairly breezy conditions this week. Wind speeds in the desert have weakened considerably and much calmer conditions can be expected across Southern California.

Winds traveling from the northeast across the desert have created much drier conditions as dewpoints sink below 20°. As winds weaken, drier conditions will persist into the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below our seasonal average with daytime highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tatum Larsen

